Gardaí investigating the murder of Andrew Allen at his Donegal home believe that a "number of people are sheltering those involved."

Gardaí investigating the murder of Andrew Allen at his Donegal home believe that a "number of people are sheltering those involved."

'People are sheltering those involved' - gardai seek information over murder of Andrew Allen

The 24-year-old was killed in front of his partner at his home in Links View Park, Buncrana on February 9, 2012.

He received a number of gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene. Gardai have renewed their appeal for information in relation to his murder, and believe that a number of people were involved in the "destruction of evidence."

A silver Vauxhall Cavalier believed to be involved in the murder was found on fire in Fahan shortly after the shooting. A number of people have been arrested and questioned in connection with the investigation but nobody has ever been charged.

Gardai particularly want to speak to anyone who may have seen suspicious activity around the scene of the shooting or where the burning car was located. "An Garda Siochana are grateful for all the witnesses that have come forward and made statements but gardai believe that there are still people in both Buncrana and Derry city who have information that may assist with the investigation," a spokesman said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Buncrana Garda Station on 074 93 20540, the Garda Confidential Telephone Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

Online Editors