'Deplorable' videos that emerged last night from a brunch event at a restaurant in Dublin have sparked outrage among industry members and Government officials.

Footage circulating on social media shows a barman standing on the bar and pouring alcohol into the mouths of dancing punters.

The ‘Baked Brunch’ event, which took place in Berlin D2 bar and restaurant in Dublin’s Dame Lane yesterday, kicked off at 1pm and ended at around 5pm.

Footage on social media shows groups of people seated at separate tables and enjoying meals at the beginning of the event.

They were asked to stay in boxes which were marked by tape on the floor, however revellers were dancing together towards the end of the event.

Twitter user @antoon619 and eyewitness told Independent.ie. said that he and his wife attended the event but left after it got "crazy".

"We went with my wife around 3pm. And at beginning it was great and quiet. Then the atmosphere start to be crazy and we decide to leave because we felt unsafe," Antoon said.

Restaurateur Jay Bourke, who is involved with Berlin D2, said he is "absolutely mortified" at the scenes recorded at the bar.

Speaking to RTÉ News, Mr Bourke said he does not think it is a full reflection of what happened in the venue, calling it as "20 seconds of madness", and described Berlin as a "very compliant premises".

But he said he was "not happy" about what appeared to have happened, and that he is reviewing CCTV footage of the incident.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said that the footage shows "reckless actions".

"The vast majority of Irish people have sacrificed a huge amount to help suppress this virus. They’ve shown huge solidarity. People are rightly sickened by these scenes. The reckless actions of a small few can have huge repercussions on everyone else," he wrote on Twitter.

The Licensed Vintners Association, the trade association and representative body for the publicans of Dublin, said that the footage is “appalling”.

“This is outrageous and appalling. That business should be shut down immediately,” the group said in a statement this morning.

According to the group, the bar is not a pub and does not hold a pub licence.

"Clear need for inspections across the hospitality sector to ensure compliance with guidelines & licensing conditions," they said.

CEO of the Restaurants Association of Ireland, Adrian Cummins, this afternoon described the footage as "deplorable and despicable".

"They are a slap on the face to every front line worker in our country who put their lives on the line during this pandemic," Mr Cummins said on Twitter.

Higher Education Minister Simon Harris said the footage is "a right kick in the gut".

"A right kick in the gut & middle finger to everyone in our country who has worked so hard & sacrificed so much, to everyone who has lost a loved one or been sick with #Covid19, to every frontline worker and to every responsible business owner who have suffered so much. Shameful," he wrote.

Former Fine Gael TD Noel Rock shared the footage on Twitter, saying: “it’s infuriating. I know many other pub owners are understandably livid to see this.

“What an utter shambles. This place should be shut down pronto.”

An Garda Siochana said that it “will not be providing detail on individual incidents involving suspected breached of the Public Health Regulations.”

Berlin D2 did not respond to requests for comment from Independent.ie.

