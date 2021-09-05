‘People are riding e-scooters on footpaths with no regard for the safety of others’ warns safety officer

People who use e-scooters on public roads and pavements are not only breaking the law, they are endangering the safety of pedestrians and causing “unacceptable” distress for the elderly and those with hearing and vision impairments, disability and road safety groups have warned.

"E-scooters are powered mobility vehicles. It is common sense they should never operate on footpaths which are designed for pedestrians. They create an unacceptable risk to all pedestrians but especially those with mobility impairments,” said Clare Cronin, spokeswoman for the Disability Federation of Ireland.

“The risk of serious injury and adverse consequences to pedestrians is high. Mobility impaired pedestrians may be forced to reduce or discontinue their public participation, and this is not acceptable to the Disability Federation of Ireland.”

She made the comments after Mayo County Council today issued a reminder to the public that it is still illegal for e-scooters to be used on all public roads, pavements and cycle paths.

Noel Gibbons, road safety officer for Mayor County Council said: “We are aware that some people are riding e-scooters on the pavement with no regard for the safety of others. This is totally unacceptable and we are grateful that our Garda colleagues are taking robust action against these individuals.”

Although e-scooters are often being used as an alternative to cars or public transportation, the council said it is still illegal to use them anywhere but on private land with the permission of the landowner.

E-scooters are currently not taxed or insured for use in public places while those that are classified as Mechanically Propelled Vehicles (MPVs) require a license, tax and insurance.

It is illegal for them to be used on footpaths, however many e-scooter owners continue to do this.

While the Government has introduced new legislation under the Road Traffic (Miscellaneous Provisions) Bill 2021 (the 2021 Bill) that would introduce a new vehicle category, ‘Powered Personal Transporters’ that would facilitate the use of e-scooters and similar devices, the bill has yet to be enacted.

And it is expected that a number of safety measures would be introduced if the bill passes, including a minimum age requirement of 16, compulsory helmets for those aged between 16 and 18 and an speed limit of 25 km/h. A strict ban on the use of e-scooters on footpaths is also envisioned.

Mr Gibbons said anyone who is currently using an e-scooter or is looking at buying one should be aware that they can be seized and the owner fined if caught using one in public.

“Some people may not realise that they are affecting anyone by illegally riding an e-scooter, but they can be incredibly frightening to someone with sight or hearing loss or older road users.

“We are asking people to consider how they would feel if they, or a member of their family with a visual or hearing impairment, were genuinely afraid of being knocked down by an e-scooter every time they went out.”





