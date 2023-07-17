‘People are numbed’ – Shock as two killed in Sligo rally after car loses control and hits wall

Tragic incident brought weekend number of deaths on Irish roads to four

Emergency services at the scene of the fatal crash in Co Sligo that led to the deaths of two really competitors. Photo: James Connolly

A garda at the scene of a fatal crash during the Sligo Stages Rally near Ballymote, Co Sligo. Photo: James Connolly

Two competitors have died when their car crashed into a wall at the Sligo Stages Rally.

The deceased men were the driver and co-driver of a car that went out of control on a narrow country road near Ballymote, Co Sligo, about 3pm yesterday.

They were among four people to lose their lives on the country’s roads at the weekend.

Motorsport Ireland has begun an investigation into the tragedy.

Earlier, the organisers of the rally, Connacht Motor Club, confirmed an incident had taken place resulting in the event being halted.

Emergency services went to the location in the townland of Banninacarrow, Ardnaglass, but the two men were pronounced dead.

Gardaí are investigating the incident and appealed to members of the public not to share footage of the crash on social media, but to instead make it available to law enforcement. The two bodies were later removed to Sligo University Hospital where a post-mortem will take place in due course.

Emergency services at the scene of the fatal crash in Co Sligo that led to the deaths of two really competitors. Photo: James Connolly

In a statement, the governing body for the sport said: “Motorsport Ireland extends its deepest sympathies to the families and friends of two competitors who were fatally injured during a tragic accident while competing on the sixth stage of the 2023 Sligo Stages Rally.

“Motorsport Ireland also extends its sympathies to the members of Connacht Motor Club and everyone involved with organising the event who reacted so quickly and professionally to the incident.

“Motorsport Ireland and its affiliated clubs are recognised internationally for operating to the highest standards of motorsport safety for competitors and spectators in line with the best practice of the FIA (international governing body).

“Motorsport Ireland has begun a full investigation with the relevant authorities to establish how this accident occurred.”

The international governing body for motorsport, the FIA, also posted a message of condolence on Twitter.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Councillor Gerard Mullaney, the ​

­cathaoirleach of Sligo County Council, said: “People are numbed and saddened that there has been a tragedy at this rally, despite the best efforts of the organisers.

“It passed by my house and I found it was very well organised and every safety precaution possible was taken.”

He added: “I would like to express my condolences to the families of the two deceased drivers, and to the Connacht Rally organisation. That such a happy event ended in such tragedy is just appalling.”

On Saturday afternoon, Ciaran Keating – a brother of singer Ronan Keating – died in a road collision near Swinford, Co Mayo. On Saturday evening, a man (19) was killed after the car he was a passenger in was involved in a collision in Ballykisteen, Co Tipperary.