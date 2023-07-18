‘People are not turning down multiple offers’ – Taoiseach’s refuseniks comments at odds with charity’s experience as 40th Dublin Simon Home Run is launched

Catherine Kenny - Dublin Simon CEO is pictured helping launch the 40th Dublin Simon Home Run in the Phoenix Park with the help of (l-r) Sandie Hickey with her two dog AJ and Parker, Cormac O'Farrell, Ian Conroy, James McGill, Glenn Higgins and Sheila Langton. Photo: Andres Poveda.

Catherine Kenny, Dublin Simon CEO, and Glenda Gilson (both centre) launch the 40th Dublin Simon Home Run in the Phoenix Park with the help of (l-r) Sandie Hickey with her two dogs AJ and Parker, Cormac O'Farrell, Ian Conroy, James McGill, Glenn Higgins and Sheila Langton. Photo: Andres Poveda

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar’s assertion that “plenty” of people on the social housing list turn down offers of accommodation is “not the experience” of the Dublin Simon Community, its CEO Catherine Kenny has said.

Ms Kenny also said it was “certainly not my experience that people turn down multiple offers” and added that all of Dublin Simon’s facilities are either at or “over capacity” at the moment. She said often when people refuse housing it’s because of accessibility or other issues.

“I would imagine the majority of people, there was a reason they didn't want that particular unit of accommodation,” said Ms Kenny.

“I certainly know there's a there's a lot of people looking for that housing, and will take opportunities available to them. If it was a case of they just didn’t want it, I’d be surprised.”

Mr Varadkar’s comments drew ire from political opponents with Social Democrats leader Holly Cairns calling the comments “shameful and beneath your office”. In a subsequent Dáil sitting, Mr Varadkar offered to amend his statement from “plenty” to “some”, but refused to apologise for his remark when asked to do so by Sinn Féin’s Pearse Doherty.

The homeless charity launched its 40th annual Dublin Simon Home Run (formerly the Fun Run) yesterday, with the aim of raising funds to support the more than 9,000 people currently experiencing homelessness in the Dublin region alone.

The five-mile run, which will take place on October 7 in the Phoenix Park, aims to involve as many people as possible in the fight against homelessness.

“There’s over 9,000 people homeless in Dublin alone and organisations like Dublin Simon...we’re just not going to do it on our own. We need everybody involved and that’s the theme of this series,” Ms Kenny said.

The charity said there is a “steady flow” of people into homelessness and it is the “barriers to exiting homelessness” that are leaving ever-increasing numbers of people without their own home.

“I think it's important that homelessness does end. It is only an experience that people go through and it's not an identity. Prevention is always better than the cure so we need to prevent people from entering homelessness,” said Ms Kenny.

“We certainly find that a significant portion of our clients – in treatments services particularly – would have a huge prevalence of childhood traumas. Only 9pc, in a recent study, said that they didn't have childhood trauma, so I think we need to systemically tackle the causes of that trauma.

“We have people in homelessness over 10 years, we have people being born into homelessness. I think it's a cycle and we just need to change that. And that will be done by preventing childhood trauma and all the other contributing factors, but then also having adequate housing supply available for everybody who needs it, and then supporting people to sustain that housing.”

Ms Kenny said it was never envisaged that the housing crisis and homelessness in Ireland would reach the current record levels of 3,700 children with no home to call their own.

“We’re constantly trying to put ourselves out of business and we’re definitely hoping there isn’t a 50th one of these. It is not our aim to have to host these well into the future. I wasn’t there 40 years ago, but I know they didn’t think this would morph into the broad systemic issue that it is today.

“[This run] is absolutely critical. We need to keep the focus on homelessness with a view to resolving it for good,” Ms Kenny said.

Anyone who wishes to participate in the Dublin Simon Home Run can register at dubsimon.ie/home-run