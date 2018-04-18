A Meath business may have just come up with the solution for the housing crisis.

'People are getting in touch from everywhere' - How these €45k garden pods could solve the housing crisis

The Pod Factory has been inundated with hundreds of calls and emails from all over the world, since they launched their new one-bed living pod for just €45,000 last month.

A Meath business may have just come up with the solution for the housing crisis (Photo: Seamus Farrelly)

Robert Daly and Richard Thorpe say they are receiving queries from ex-pats wanting to come home, students, young couples starting out and even older people wishing to down-size. The compact 22sq.m fully-insulated modular home comprises of a fully-fitted kitchen and living room, bathroom and bedroom with fitted wardrobes.

The Pod Factory has been inundated with hundreds of calls and emails from all over the world (Photo: Seamus Farrelly)

It is an ideal size for an existing back garden of someone's home and the duo say many parents are eager to allow their children to use the space to get on the property ladder. The pod is constructed at the factory in Lismullen, outside Navan before being transported to the location and put in place by crane - all within six to eight weeks.

The pod is an ideal size for an existing back garden of someone's home (Photo: Seamus Farrelly)

The company will then also connect the services of gas, electricity and plumbing. Hardly off the blocks and The Pod Factory have also received a large number of queries asking for a two-bed home, which the company is in the process of designing.

The pod is constructed and put in place - all within six to eight weeks (Photo: Seamus Farrelly)

Robert and Richard have over 30 years experience working as carpenters in the building trade and saw a gap in the market for steel-frame homes which will withstand the damp Irish climate. The company also builds smaller pods which can be used for offices or garden rooms and the pods can also be stacked on top of each other for a two-storey effect, if required.

'People are getting in touch from everywhere' - business owner Robert (Photo: Seamus Farrelly)

Under planning laws, you can have an additional extension onto your home of 22 sq.m without planning permission, but the Pod Factory are advising people to check with their local county council as each case is site specified.

"We have been shocked by the huge volume of calls and emails since we launched the pod," said Robert.

"We have started production on orders and our first living pod should be ready in a matter of weeks. "People are getting in touch from everywhere. Some people see it as an affordable solution to come home from other countries, some people want to downsize and others just want to get on the property ladder.

"Parents are more than willing to use their garden space to let their kids have their first home. At the minute, rents are getting higher and anyone who can afford the rent, can't afford to save for a house, which are also increasing in price. "It may also help with the dearth of student accommodation.

"Our modular homes are built to the highest standards and have a 30-year lifespan at least. "They are affordable so couples starting out can then save for a bigger home."

