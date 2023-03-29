‘People are facing huge challenges and they don’t want to eat at a Michelin-starred place every night of the week,’ says top chef Dylan McGrath

TV chef Dylan McGrath has said the time is right to sell the Dublin 2 building that houses his popular Fade Street Social restaurant.

The southside property was put on the market this morning by agent Cushman & Wakefield at a guide price of €7.275m.

However, his popular restaurant which opened in 2012 will continue to operate from the building as a sitting tenant having just signed a 20-year lease starting next month.

"It’s one of the best things we ever did, buying the building and it’s time to sell,” he told Independent.ie.

"It’s a great investment for someone. Myself and the restaurant will have a long lease and many years of business still to come.”

Based in number 2-4 on Fade Street, the building extends to 666m sq over the ground floor and first-floor levels with an additional rooftop terrace.

McGrath (45), who filmed his new Virgin Media show ‘Dylan McGrath’s Secret Service’ in Fade Street, made culinary history at the age of 30 by becoming the youngest Irish chef to be awarded a coveted Michelin star back in 2008.

But speaking in the same week that two new stars were awarded to Irish eateries by the Michelin Guide 2023, he feels that post-Covid, people’s appetite for fine-dining has waned.

“People are facing huge challenges and they don’t want to eat at a Michelin-starred place every night of the week,” he said.

The former ‘Masterchef’ star was given the accolade for Mint, his acclaimed eatery in Ranelagh which closed in 2009 when it became one of the first high-profile casualties of the Celtic Tiger.

“I was really conditioned by the kitchen. I was very intense and all driven and obsessed with cooking,” he said.

“The high-end restaurants, I take my hat off to them. I loved when I worked in them, I loved to do it and I still have a huge appreciation for it and the people who do it are married and fully committed to it.

“I think people are looking for value as well. People like a night out but have different price points. I think you just have to look at the real world and what people are experiencing with energy crises and cost-of-living crises and homelessness and not being able to find places to live.”

He branched out in 2010 from fine dining to open up Rustic Stone and added restaurants like Fade Street Social and Brasserie66 to his portfolio.

This evening sees him returning to our small screens for the first time in years as he takes centre stage in ‘Dylan McGrath’s Secret Service’ which airs tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media One. Filmed in Fade Street Social, the show sees him taking on five aspiring cooks from various marginalised backgrounds as he teaches them the kitchen basics.

The four-part series will culminate in the candidates producing a quality meal for a fundraising event for those organisations that have supported them.

Participants include Fiadhnait Canning (24), who has Down’s syndrome and has never cooked before alongside Lisa Marie Joyce (18), a settled traveller from Finglas. There’s also direct provision user Rosin Meheguep (37), who fled here from Cameroon five years ago as well as Luke Barry (22), who has Asperger’s.

Also featured is Stephen Boylan (51), who is currently serving a prison sentence at Shelton Abbey open prison in Arklow and got permission to go on temporary day release to film the show.

He was convicted in 2021 to four and a half years after being found guilty for storing illegal drugs. He trained as a baker when he was younger and wanted to take part in the TV show as he looks towards his future once he’s released from prison.

On making the show, McGrath said he has “always rooted for the under-dog as I think there’s a bit of that in me.”