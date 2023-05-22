People are allowed to protest — not to intimidate, says Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien has said people are allowed to protest, but not to intimidate, amid opposition to providing asylum seeker accommodation in some parts of the country.

Mr O’Brien, who stressed Irish people need housing too, said today: “The vast majority of Irish people understand from where we came from as a country, and our own background — that our people had to flee persecution for generations.

“Many of the countries that we went to, we weren't initially welcomed there.

"But we made real impacts in all of those countries. And I would say to people that were a welcoming nation. We should continue to be.”

Where there are concerns at the community level they will be addressed, he said.

“I would say to people that blockades or protests outside of these centres is not appropriate.

"Protest is fine. I respect the right to protest. Where it is an appropriate place and when appropriate, people are allowed to protest.

“But they’re not allowed to intimidate.”

Ireland is doing the right thing, Mr O’Brien said at an event in Swords.

“If you look at the number of conflicts, right across the world, that unfortunately are increasing — we’ve never had so many conflicts, right across across Africa and in Europe now as well.

“People are fleeing and looking they are looking for safety. And thankfully we're in a position as a country to provide that safety.

“As I said, the vast majority of people in this country support what is being done in that space. And I reject some of the politicisation of this.

“I would also say where are some parties — the main opposition party (Sinn Féin) — trying to excuse some of this (agitation)… I think that's a very dangerous road to go down, on the basis of whether there may be a lack of resources in some areas, or whatever.”.

Mr O’Brien said international protection applicants were coming in from South Sudan, Eritrea, and other countries as well.

“But they were people who had been persecuted because of their gender or sexuality. Are people saying that we should turn them away? Absolutely not.

“There are challenges, but we will work with them, a we have to; we continue to work with them.

“Every every town and village in this country is playing their part, and the vast majority in my view have done a superb job in doing the right thing.”