‘People are afraid to speak out’: the anti-Putin Russians living in Ireland

There are deep divisions in the community over war in Ukraine — and even those opposed to the invasion say they face discrimination in their day-to-day lives

Katerina Rodionova: 'It&rsquo;s difficult to express your opinion when you don&rsquo;t have human rights'. Photo by Gerry Mooney Expand
Katerina Rodionova: 'It’s difficult to express your opinion when you don’t have human rights'. Photo by Gerry Mooney

Katie Byrne Email

When Irish people ask Katerina Rodionova where she comes from, she answers them with a sentence that has almost become a reflex response.

‘I’m Russian and I don’t support the war’ — that’s what I say to people since the fighting started,” she says. “It’s become so natural for me, it’s almost like saying my surname.”

