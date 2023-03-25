‘People are afraid to speak out’: the anti-Putin Russians living in Ireland

When Irish people ask Katerina Rodionova where she comes from, she answers them with a sentence that has almost become a reflex response.

“‘I’m Russian and I don’t support the war’ — that’s what I say to people since the fighting started,” she says. “It’s become so natural for me, it’s almost like saying my surname.”

The Siberian content creator, who came to Dublin in December 2021 on a Critical Skills Employment Permit, wants European people to know that many Russians don’t actively support the war “and would do anything they can to prevent it”.

But she also fears discrimination from those who assume the vast majority of Russian citizens support their country’s invasion of Ukraine. “It is not visible to most Europeans that many Russians don’t support the war,” she says. “They don’t realise that Russian people are afraid to speak out.

“In Russia, you can be jailed, you can be tortured, for protesting the war, so it’s difficult to express your opinion when you don’t have human rights.”

There is no reliable data on the number of people who have fled Russia following the war, but it is estimated that at least 500,000 have left the country. Before the invasion, there were an estimated 10,000 Russian-speaking people living in Ireland, almost half of them Russian citizens.

According to figures from the Department of Justice, since Vladimir Putin's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, just under 5,000 applications for visas have been received from Russian nationals.

Their reasons for leaving Russia vary. Some are protecting their livelihoods; some are fleeing conscription. Other Russian nationals — artists especially — were driven out by the imposition of martial law and escalating encroachments on their freedoms.

Some of those against the war are part of a group known as Free Russians Ireland.

Chiril Demenev: 'I flew away because I got a couple of conscription letters'

Chiril Demenev: 'I flew away because I got a couple of conscription letters'

The steady erosion of civil liberties in Russia impelled Alexander Kabargin to leave the country in 2015. The Kamchatka-born IT worker lived in Poland before moving to Dublin six-and-a-half years ago.

“Even back then it felt like we were losing our freedoms,” he says. “And that led to the realisation that even though I can earn better money there, I still would feel unhappy because I knew there were things that I could not say.”

Kabargin, who lives in Castleknock, says he has observed some division within the Irish-Russian community over Ukraine.

But the level of pro-war sentiment here is perhaps overemphasised, he suggests, before citing a small yet well-documented pro-Russian rally that took place in north Dublin last April.

“I wouldn’t know if they really believe what they’re doing is right or they’re just being supported by the government. All this nationalistic kind of rhetoric is from the loudest people. It doesn’t mean the majority.”

There is a fear of speaking out against the war, even among Russian people living in Ireland, he says. “Even me giving this interview, I know some people would be feeling a little bit worried about their families back home because it’s really dangerous to speak out against the narrative.

“So I’d say the people who just say nothing, they’re just too scared to say anything. Or they have a lot to lose.”

Kabargin says he consulted his family before agreeing to speak to the Independent. “I was talking to my mother about that because obviously she’s still there and I’m a little bit concerned. But she’s a great person and she supports me. And for someone who grew up in the Soviet Union, she’s really a freethinker.”

Still, many Russian people are advised by their friends and family not to tell people where they come from when they move to a different country, says Vladimir Veselov, who arrived in Dublin last May on an education visa after living and working in Russia.

He was born and raised in Moldova, and holds Russian and Moldovan passports, but he doesn’t want to deny his Russian citizenship.

“I don’t want to hide,” he says. “That’s the promise which I made to myself when I left Russia, that I’m not going to hide that I’m Russian, because I am Russian. And today I’m one of the best representatives of future Russians. Because it’s all going to be over, and those voices which you hear today, like radical, crazy voices of Russia, they will be gone too.”

Veselov attends language classes as part of his education visa and he says there’s often an “awkward pause” among his classmates when he tells them where he’s from.

But then he second-guesses himself, and wonders if he’s just imagining it.

Vladimir Veselov, who was born in Moscow and is now living in Dublin, at the Halfpenny Bridge. Photo by Frank McGrath

Vladimir Veselov, who was born in Moscow and is now living in Dublin, at the Halfpenny Bridge. Photo by Frank McGrath

“Since the war started, basically every Russian person who lives abroad, we’re very paranoid because if anything happens, or something goes wrong, you start to think, ‘Is it because I’m Russian or not?’ Or is it just a normal thing, you know? Because you don’t fully understand. Like, this person, is he genuinely weird or aggressive or is it because I’m Russian? So you’re getting paranoid and it’s hard. Even if someone maybe discriminates against me because I’m Russian, I won’t understand because I always have this thing in my mind. It’s like, ‘Oh, I just imagined that because I’m paranoid’. So it makes it a bit more complicated.”

For the most part, Veselov finds Irish people to be warm and welcoming but there have been a few isolated incidents that made him feel uncomfortable. He recalls the day he helped an older man down a stairway in Dublin city centre. When he told him where he was from, the man mimicked the noise of a machine gun. “I realise he didn’t mean to be offensive. I think he was more making fun of me.”

A few months later, while having dinner in a Dublin restaurant with a friend, a man they encountered aggressively questioned him about his nationality. “I don’t know the proper English word for that. I think he was mocking me,” he recalls. The conversation became so uncomfortable that his friend finished his food mid-meal and suggested they leave.

Air travel poses its own challenges. “I have too much attention in airports, this is for sure, because probably the officers in the airport are expecting me as a Russian to become a refugee or something… Then they want to understand why I have a Moldovan passport.

“I have these long, long conversations at passport control. They ask me: ‘Why did you go for a weekend?’ Because I want to have my weekend in another country, obviously. ‘Why such a short time?’ Oh, because weekends are just two days. ‘OK, who are going to visit? What are you going to do? Do you have your tickets back? And when you fly back, where are you going to? What are you doing in Ireland?’”

Western sanctions against Russia can feel like a personal slight, he adds. “I got a letter from my Irish bank saying ‘we found out you have Russian citizenship so now you have new limits for your bank account. You cannot do this, this, this, that…’ and that just killed me.”

In Russia, Veselov worked in the visa department of the Irish embassy and moonlighted as a video editor. When he came to Ireland, he found work as a chef de partie but he recently left the job to focus on finding work better suited to his skills. Getting hired for such a role here is a struggle, he admits, but he doesn’t want to entertain the idea that it may be linked to Russian discrimination.

“At this point, I always try to think that it’s just because I’m not good enough at this field; it has nothing to do with my surname. Because every time I meet someone, they are so open and everybody’s ready to help me.”

While Veselov remains optimistic, other Russians living in Ireland have had experiences that make them uncertain about their job prospects.

A Russian woman* (who prefers not to reveal her name to preserve anonymity) living in Wexford says that she believes she was unfairly dismissed from a role in an organisation here because of her country’s war on Ukraine.

“[My former boss] was quite rude to me,” she says. “When I reported something like the results of my projects, [the boss] said, ‘I don’t care,’ and this kind of thing. They never told me explicitly that it’s because I’m Russian, but I felt it.”

Losing her job left her in a state of limbo, she says. Permit holders are expected to stay with the initial employer for a minimum of 12 months. Her contract was terminated before that period was up. In order to continue living and working in Ireland, her only option was to apply for asylum.

She’s been offered jobs but, for now, she can’t take them. “I’m here, I’m happy to work, I’m happy to pay my taxes. But they didn’t allow me so it was quite heartbreaking.”

For many Russian exiles in Ireland, this subtle ostracism is accompanied by an ache for the people they left behind.

Alexander Kabargin in Smithfield. Photo by Frank McGrath

Alexander Kabargin in Smithfield. Photo by Frank McGrath

“The vast majority of Russian people that left the country, most of them went back,” says Chiril Demenev. “Most of them went back to Russia because they couldn’t feel safe not having their friends and family close to them.”

Demenev, who works as a sound engineer, has been in Dublin since September 2022. His wife and daughter are still in Moscow but he hopes they will be able to join him here soon.

“Like many Russian people, I flew away because I got a couple of conscription letters. It was a bit scary. But I would say that the majority of people have left the country not because of the war itself, which Russia started, but because of the rights restrictions.”

His decision to leave ahead of his wife and daughter was considered from every angle, he adds. “You know, every time before a flight they have this safety warning that they announce. And they usually say ‘in case of emergency, first put the oxygen mask on yourself, then put the oxygen mask on your kids?’ It was quite similar, because if you don’t save yourself first, there’s nobody going to be left to save your baby.”

For now, Demenev tries to meet his friends who have fled to various parts of the world in neutral countries. He also remains close with his friends who support the war and continue to live in Russia, despite their political differences.

Veselov’s family, and his girlfriend, also remain in Russia, but he is no longer on speaking terms with many of his friends who decided to stay. “I lost approximately half of my friends,” he says. “We don’t talk to each other any more. Although I also lost them maybe when I was in Russia, I don’t think I will talk ever again with some of those people.

“They call me a traitor and a xenopatriot [someone who is said to be patriotic about a country that is not their own]. Some of them believe that I’m radical because they know that I go to protests, they know that I’m talking with journalists, and they know that I’ve been doing this even in Russia, even in times of war.

“Some people say, ‘Yeah, our president is wrong, our country might be wrong, but if war starts, you cannot say anything against your people. And I say, ‘No, I can say it, because my people would never kill other people. Those people who kill other people are not my people, for sure.’”

Details have been changed to protect anonymity