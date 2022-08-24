People aged 50 and over can get Covid booster from today

People aged 50 years and older can make an appointment for their next Covid-19 booster jab from today.

They can book an appointment online at a HSE vaccination centre or check with a participating GP or pharmacist.

People who are more than 16 weeks pregnant are also invited to book their next booster at a HSE vaccination centre or from participating GPs and pharmacies.

The HSE and Children’s Health Ireland said they will shortly be inviting, through their parents, children aged 5-11 years who are immunocompromised and now due to have their first booster, following completion of their primary Covid-19 vaccine course.

It comes as children return for the new school year.

People aged 12- 49 with long term health conditions will be offered their second booster vaccine from next week and healthcare workers will be offered booster vaccines shortly with a flu jab.

Dr Colm Henry, HSE Chief Clinical Officer, said: “Everyone aged 50 and over can now register to get their next booster dose. If you haven’t had your primary vaccination, it’s not too late, you can still access the information through the HSE website and book an appointment. Keeping up to date with your vaccines will give you the best protection from serious illness, and increase immunity against infection from Covid-19.

The move is to protect people at heightened risk of the virus as another wave is expected in the autumn and winter.

There were 285 patients with Covid in hospital yesterday, down from 352 two weeks ago.

Of these 17 were in intensive care down from 21 in the middle of August.

The positivity rate for people going for PCR tests is 10.3pc , a fall from 15pc in mid August.