People aged 45-49 years will be given either Pfizer or Moderna Covid-19 vaccine

People aged 45 to 49, including healthcare workers or those who are at high risk and who are invited to start applying for a Covid-19 vaccine from tomorrow, will be offered either the Pfizer or Moderna jab.

The HSE said they can register online at hse.ie or by phone at 1850 24 1850 for HSE vaccination appointments.

Vaccines will be given during May or June

"We would like to reassure people that viewing the HSE website is entirely safe. Members of the public and staff are encouraged to register for their vaccine online,” the HSE said.

"This invitation is for everyone in Ireland aged 45 to 49, including those who may be in another vaccine allocation group," the HSE said.

They include frontline healthcare workers who have not got an appointment through their workplace and people who have very high-risk or high-risk health conditions (who haven’t been given an appointment through their hospitals or healthcare team).

People who don’t have a PPS number can also be vaccinated and can register on the phone with HSElive.

"The quickest and easiest way to register is online with a Personal Public Service (PPS) number, Eircode, a mobile phone number and an email address. Alternatively, people can call HSELive on 1850 24 1850 to register on the phone,” said the HSE.

"Once successfully registered, we will send the appointment details by text message. People who register will be referred to a HSE vaccination centre and will be vaccinated with the Pfizer or Moderna Covid-19 vaccines.”

Those aged 49 are invited to register tomorrow and it will proceed in descending age by year to Sunday 23 when 45-year-olds can register.

People are asked to register on the days relevant to their age to make the process as easy as possible and to avoid delays.

"Our aim in offering the vaccine to the population is to protect people and reduce the illness and deaths caused by this virus.

"Once a person has registered, we will send appointment details by SMS text message, three to seven days before their vaccination is due to take place. People in this group will be vaccinated at one of the HSE vaccination centres around the country."