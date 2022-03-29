Pensions overhaul: average worker could net €650,000 pot under landmark plan

The Cabinet will today sign off on the biggest shake-up of pensions in history that will see 750,000 workers pushed into saving money for their retirement.

Under the landmark reform, workers aged between 23 and 60 earning more than €20,000, who do not already have a private pension, will be automatically enrolled into a pension plan from 2024.

The scheme, estimated to cost €2.8bn in the first decade alone and designed to defuse the pensions timebomb, will see employees asked to contribute 6pc of their salary towards their pension, with their employer legally required to match this sum.

The Government will then contribute €1 for every €3 an employee saves – much like the Special Savings Incentive Account (SSIA) scheme introduced in the early 2000s.

It means that a young worker earning €40,000 a year could end up with a retirement nest egg of more than €650,000.

Workers will be automatically enrolled in the scheme but can opt out if they do not wish to continue.

Contributions to the auto-enrolment system will be introduced on a phased basis to begin with.

In the first three years, employees will contribute 1.5pc of their salary, which will be matched by their employer and the State will add an additional 0.5pc of the original amount put in by workers.

In years four to six, employees will contribute 3pc, which will again be matched by their employer, while the State will pay an extra 1pc into the pension scheme. In years seven to nine, the percentage payments will go to 4.5pc for employees and employers and 1.5pc from the Government.

After 10 years, employees and employers will contribute 6pc and the State will add 2pc.

It means a 23-year-old on €40,000 will make contributions of around €143,501, which will be matched by their employer throughout the lifetime of the scheme, while the State will add €47,834.

The employee will end up with a pension pot worth around €666,588, according to calculations.

The scheme will be capped at €80,000 of an employee’s gross salary but people earning above that amount can still make additional contributions to the scheme.

However, employers will not be required to match the amount.

Launching the scheme today, Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys will say that “young people, who are the pensioners of tomorrow, deserve to receive the same benefits of those retiring today”.

She will also emphasise the low numbers of people planning for their retirement and highlight the push to “build a culture of saving for your retirement”.

Employees will be automatically entered into the scheme but they can also exit it if they do not wish to continue making contributions.

They will also be able to re-enter the scheme at a later date if their financial situation improves.

A person with a private pension will be required to exit their current plan if they want to enter the Government scheme.

The employee’s pension contributions will be invested in what is described as a “well-balanced and well-diversified default investment fund”.

However, there will be three other fund options for employees who want to invest their money at different levels of risk.