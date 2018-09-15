Pensioners Dolores (65) and Lily (74) get tattoos for a very special reason

Two Dundalk woman have proven that it’s never too late to get inked.

Two Dundalk woman have proven that it’s never too late to get inked.

Friends Dolores Waller, aged 65, and Lily Barnacle, aged 74, who both involved in the ALONE Ladies Choir in Dundalk, travelled to Dublin on Saturday when they were among a group of pensioners who got inked to raise funds for ALONE.

It was the first time that either of them had got a tattoo and both ladies got tattoos to honour loved ones.

Lily, has been widowed twice and cares for her son, who suffers from a number of health conditions. ALONE has helped her get assistance to have her house repaired.

She told The Argus that she only agreed to sign up for a tattoo after Dolores volunteered. "I used to say, ‘If the Lord wanted me to have pictures on my skin, I would have been born with them’, and that was my motto all of my life. But you see, when Dolores said she’d get it done, I didn’t want to leave her on her own."

Originally from Newry, Dolores explained that she struggled with loneliness. She found ALONE through Lily, and got a heart shaped tattoo to remember her God daughter Michelle who died in sad circumstances, by suicide, in 1999.

The Argus