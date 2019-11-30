Pensioner tied up with dog lead and beaten with crowbar before gang threw bleach on him and stole €4,500

The 79-year-old man suffered a horrific ordeal when a four-man gang burst into his home in Ballyadams, Co Laois, at 6.15pm on Thursday.

The gang are estimated to have gotten way with around €4,500 in cash during the aggravated burglary, which is said to have left the victim "traumatised".

Bleach was used by the mob to destroy DNA evidence before they fled from the scene.

It is understood that the gang travelled to and from the property in a car.

"They knocked on the door and force their way in where they assaulted and tied up the victim," a senior source said.

"A sizeable amount of cash was taken when the victim was tied up and the house was ransacked. The fact that bleach was used show that this gang are forensically aware and it is suspected that they had planned this crime for some time."

It is understood that the 79-year-old victim needed hospital treatment for his injuries.

It's also understood that a phone belonging to the victim, who is very well regarded in the area, was stolen.

There have been no arrests so far but gardaí believe that a Traveller gang was involved in the aggravated burglary.

Officers continue to put major resources into the "winter phase" of Operation Thor - their successful investigation into burglary gangs.

In a separate case during the week, a man in his 20s was arrested as part of the operation following a chase with gardaí in Co Meath.

"On Wednesday at approximately 2pm, after a vehicle failed to stop for gardaí patrolling as part of Operation Thor in Navan, Co Meath, a managed pursuit ensued which ended when the offending vehicle stopped in a housing estate in the area," a garda spokesman said.

"The driver, a male in his early 20s, was arrested a short distance away and was detained at Navan Garda Station. No persons were injured," the spokesman added.

The suspect is due to appear before Trim District Court next month in relation to that incident.

Earlier this month in Co Laois, five people were arrested as part of Operation Thor.

They were detained for serious offences, including burglary and assault, following a number of searches by gardaí.

One person was charged and remains in custody, files are being prepared for the DPP on the other incidents.

Uniformed gardaí supported by local Detectives and the Regional Armed Support Unit continue to conduct checkpoints in rural areas of Co Laois as part of this operation to combat travelling criminals.

