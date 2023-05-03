Pensioner jailed for sex assault on man with intellectual disability

A pensioner (82) has been jailed for two years for the sexual assault of a young man with intellectual disabilities.

Denis Carey of Garden Field, Dromcollogher, Limerick, was jailed as Judge Helen Boyle warned Cork Circuit Criminal Court that the offence was a breach of trust.

Carey had pleaded guilty to the sexual assaults in May and June 2019.

Nothing can be published which might identify the victim involved.

The assaults began with Carey placing his hand on the leg of the young man. Later, he would touch the young man's private parts.

The abuse came to light when the victim confided in a neighbour that he was troubled by the incidents. He told the neighbour that "something was not right".

When the neighbour heard what had happened, they were horrified and brought the details to the attention of the young man's family.

A complaint was made to gardaí and a full investigation resulted.

Sergeant Deirdre Tuohy outlined the facts of the case to Judge Boyle.

Carey had been remanded in custody for three days before the sentencing hearing.

Judge Boyle said she wanted time to consider the facts of the case, defence submissions and victim impact statements.

The victim said in his statement to the court that he was relieved he did not have to give evidence and was happy that the defendant had decided to enter a guilty plea in respect of the assault.

However, the young man admitted that he still had nightmares about what had occurred.

"He took advantage of me," the young man said in his victim impact statement.

"I was too scared to speak up.

"I thought he was a nice old man."

The young man said he was now "disgusted" by what he had been subjected to.

"He told me not to tell anyone - I was so afraid. I hated myself - (but) I feel better now."

Carey admitted that he was aware the young man had an intellectual disability.

The defendant was previously handed a suspended 18-month prison sentence for the sexual exploitation of a child.

That incident involved a 15-year-old boy going into a public toilet only to be confronted by Carey when he was leaving and then being asked to perform oral sex.

Defence counsel Elizabeth O'Connell SC pleaded with the court for leniency and said it was a very unusual case.

She said the defendant had never come to garda attention until he was in his 70s. He received his first conviction at 78-years-old.

The court was told that a clinical psychologist indicated that Carey was now showing greater insight into his behaviour.

Carey was married and has adult children though the court heard he is now estranged from his wife.

Ms O’Connell said that it was a “bizarre situation”.

She told Judge Boyle that Carey was showing a little more insight and was developing a sense of responsibility.

Judge Boyle said that an aggravating factor in the case was that Carey had befriended the vulnerable injured party who thought he was "a nice old man”.

She stated that Carey had bought the man food and made him feel that he was trustworthy.

Judge Boyle said that Carey was also aware that the man had a learning disability.

She praised the victim in the case whom she remarked had delivered an “eloquent victim impact statement”.

Judge Boyle said that Carey had inflicted serious damage on the complainant.

“You (Carey) took advantage of him and he was afraid to speak up. He had anger, pain and fear. He was afraid and hated himself.”

Judge Boyle said that the injured party “was starting to live his life” again having attended counselling in relation to the incident.

She noted that the victim, in his victim impact statement, had thanked not only his mother but the investigating garda in the case who took his statement and “listened and never judged.”

Judge Boyle said that the offence for which Carey was before the court was “more serious” than his previous offence.

She said that the plea was a mitigating factor in the case as was the fact that Carey was displaying “a little more insight” into his behaviour than when he was last before the court.

Judge Boyle added that she was also aware that Carey was estranged from his wife and certain other family members and now lived alone, only leaving home to collect his pension.

She jailed Carey for four years but suspended the last two years of the sentence.