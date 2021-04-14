Pensioner dies after falling two storeys while cleaning roof

A MAN in his 70s died after he suffered an horrific fall while working on the roof of a Cork property.

The man suffered fatal injuries when he apparently lost his footing while cleaning the roof of a property at Ballineen in west Cork around

3pm today.

It is understood he was working with a power-washer when he slipped and fell from the two-storey property onto a concrete path directly below.

Several horrified locals witnessed the tragic accident and immediately rushed to assist the man who is believed to have suffered chest, neck

and head injuries.

Emergency services were notified and gardaí, paramedics and the Cork-based Irish Community Rapid Response air ambulance raced to the

scene.

The air ambulance landed in a field behind Ballineen Church but, despite desperate efforts to assist the pensioner and stabilise his condition, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The State Pathologist's Office has been notified and a full post mortem examination will be carried out at Cork University Hospital on Thursday.

Gardaí attended the scene with the incident being treated as a tragic accident.

A file will be prepared for the Cork South Coroner for an inquest at a future date.



