Pensioner dies after being struck by van in Cork

Gardai are appealing for information from the public (PA)

A PENSIONER died after being struck by a van as he was out walking in Cork.

The 70-year-old man suffered critical injuries in the accident which occurred as he was walking by a car park near a sports grounds in Cork city shortly after 3pm on Saturday.

Gardaí and paramedics raced to the scene in Douglas as pedestrians and officials at the sports club rushed to the assistance of the elderly man.

Despite desperate efforts to stabilise the man's condition at the scene in Donnybrook, he was pronounced dead before he could be transferred to Cork University Hospital (CUH).

The driver of the van involved was uninjured but was treated for shock at the scene.

Gardaí cordoned off the area pending a full examination of the area by forensic collision investigators.

Officers are now appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision to contact them at Angelsea Street Garda Station on (021) 4522000, the Garda Confidential Line on (1800) 666111 or via their local garda station.

Officers particularly want to speak to anyone who drove through the area at the time and whose car is equipped with a dash-cam.

It is the second fatal collision to involve an elderly pedestrian in Cork in the space of just three days after an 82-year-old man died after being struck by a truck as he crossed the Main Street of Charleville last Wednesday.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The tragedy brings to 114 the number of people to have died on Irish roads so far this year. That is 15 more than for the same period in 2019.

A total of 24 pedestrians have died in collisions so far in 2020. Sixteen people have died on Irish roads in September.

Both Gardaí and the Road Safety Authority (RSA) expressed concern at the soaring road fatality rate.

Online Editors