Pensioner dies after being struck by a truck while crossing busy Cork road

A PENSIONER has died after a collision on the main street of a Cork town.

The accident occurred on the main street of Charleville shortly before 11am today (Wednesday).

It involved an elderly man crossing the road who is understood to have been struck by a truck.

Heavy traffic was reported on the main Cork-Limerick road, which passes through Charleville, on Wednesday.

Pedestrians raced to assist the stricken man on the busy main street.

Gardaí, paramedics and two units of Charleville Fire Brigade attended the scene.

However, the pensioner had suffered multiple severe injuries and was pronounced dead before he could be rushed to a hospital in either Mallow or Cork.

The road has been closed to allow for an examination of the scene by Garda accident investigators.

Motorists have been urged to avoid Charleville town with diversions from main street now in place.

Drivers who use the route have been warned to expect delays.

The truck driver was uninjured in the incident but was treated at the scene for shock.

Gardaí have appealed for anyone who witnessed the accident to contact them and officers will also be studying CCTV security camera footage from commercial premises in the area.

The deceased is understood to be from the north Cork area.

