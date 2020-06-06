Penneys stores to reopen next week

It's the news that lots of shoppers have been waiting to hear - Penneys stores will reopen next week.

Primark bosses met last night and the company today confirmed that their stores with street access will open next Friday.

The 16 Penneys stores with street access opening next Friday June 12 are: Dublin's Mary Street and O'Connell Street, Dun Laoghaire, Wexford, Sligo, Kilkenny, Limerick, Drogheda, Newbridge, Waterford, Tralee, Cork, Clonmel, Swords, Ballina and Killarney.

The remaining 20 stores opening on Monday June 15 are: Dundrum, Blanchardstown, Liffey Valley, Nutgrove, Santry, Artane, Navan, Mullingar, Portlaoise, Ennis, Dooradoyle, Letterkenny, Galway shopping centre, Galway Eyre Square, Longford, Castlebar, Athlone, Dundalk Marshes, Wilton and Carlow temporary store.

Read More

There had been lots of rumours that the shutters on Penneys would be lifted on Monday but shoppers hopes were dashed.

However, today the company confirmed the first tranche of shops will open on Friday with the rest opening for business the following Monday.

There will be no fitting rooms or beauty concessions open and the company, founded in Dublin in 1969, will implemented a strict social distancing protocol across all our stores.

Shoppers chasing beauty items will find all testers from the health and beauty have been removed.

Penneys will be limiting the number of customers into store at any one time to allow for the appropriate distance in between customers and employees.

They have hired additional security staff to help customers follow social distancing measures while queueing to enter our store.

Shoppers can expect a redesigned layout of stores to allow for more space between people by reconfiguring our queuing system at our till points to allow for social distancing.

Dedicated employees will be on hand to manage the correct flow of the queue.

The company said they may review this policy as the situation develops and in line with government guidance

Online Editors