Penneys recalls faded leaf children’s shorts

There are approximately 1,129 affected products in the Republic of Ireland

Children’s shorts are being recalled by Penneys after a consumer protection body found a “risk” of “strangulation” and other injuries, due to the 20cm drawstrings.

Penneys are recalling the Primark faded leaf children’s shorts after a “risk” was reported to the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC).

The CCPC said: “Primark Limited (t/a Penneys) is carrying out a recall of Primark Faded Leaf Children’s Shorts.

“The risk reported to the CCPC is that of injuries due to the ends of the drawstrings measuring more than 20cm. They could get entangled and cause accidents such as strangulation for children.

“The brand is Primark. The type/number of model is 3070301. The batch number and the barcode are unknown.”

The CCPC stated there are around 1,129 affected products in Ireland. The consumer body said if a shopper believes they’ve bought a pair, they should discontinue use immediately and keep the shorts out of the reach of children.

“If you have purchased this product then please return it to any Penneys/Primark store where you will be offered a full refund,” the body added.