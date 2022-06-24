Penneys online: why the retail giant is trying on the internet for size

It is the great outlier of the fashion retail world. The Irish-headquartered Primark — known, of course, as Penneys here — continues to eschew online shopping.

Even when most of its stores around the world were shuttered by the pandemic, the retailer resisted the temptation to sell its large inventory of products online. It has long argued that its business model — offering exceptionally low-priced clothes and homewares — does not make internet shopping viable.

But this week, eyebrows were raised when Primark announced a click-and-collect pilot scheme, with the service being introduced to 25 stores in the north of England.

Is it the first, tentative step towards a full online shopping experience? Despite some commentators suggesting that it could be, Primark is adamant that its long-term stance on e-retailing will not change.

Instead, a spokeswoman says, the pilot — which will initially focus solely on children’s clothes — is about enhancing the customer experience. “We’re really excited about the possibilities to offer customers a much wider choice which complements our stores,” she says. “Our focus for the moment is on continuing to roll out our new improved customer website across all our markets including Ireland, which will be the critical first step.”

The company — headquartered in a striking open-plan office in Dublin’s north inner city next to the very first Penneys store on Mary Street — says it will see how the scheme goes in England before its possible introduction in this country.

For Primark, the focus has always been on the in-store experience. In the biggest Penneys outlets in Ireland, you can find ice-cream parlours, nail bars and a large selection of cosmetics, as well as clothes for every age, gender and walk of life.

Eddie Shanahan is perhaps the country’s foremost retail consultant, having worked with household names including Arnotts, Brown Thomas and Penneys. He has watched with great interest how Primark became a retailing behemoth.

“It’s all about timing and knowing their market,” he says. “They responded to their market in a way that normally retailers at that price didn’t. They were able to do [fashion] trends at a very affordable price point. Once, we started down the road towards fast fashion, newness became a rationale to buy. That’s what Primark did and, to this day, they’ve maintained a reasonable quality at a very reasonable price.”

Shanahan believes it is sound business sense to focus on the in-store experience rather than chasing online business. “I’ve heard it said that the reason they didn’t is the cost of deliveries. And there’s another hidden cost in online fashion that a lot of people don’t talk about and that’s the cost of returns,” he says.

“There are figures that suggest that one out of every five pieces that are sent out are retained, and the others are sent back. This week, you have ASOS giving a profit warning on the basis of the cost of returns and you have Boohoo saying they’re not going to hit their targets for the same reason. So Primark have been very clever in that regard.”

He says click-and-collect is chiefly about improving the in-store experience. It will guarantee that the style and size you’re looking for is there when you arrive. And he believes it makes sense for the company to introduce the service now. “I think you’ll see click-and-collect becoming a much more prevalent form of e-commerce because people, after the pandemic, are dying to get back into the 3D retail experience. And it is impossible to replicate that experience you have in-store online — that social aspect of shopping, the touch and feel of fabrics, the trying on of clothes.”

Cathy O’Connor, an image consultant and fashion stylist, says the focus on in-store is in evidence whenever she is in a Penneys outlet. “There are always plenty of staff on the shop floor,” she says. “And they’re helpful too, which is not something you can say about some of the competition on the high street.”

She mentions a huge fast-fashion brand by way of contrast. “Honestly, you could collapse on the floor in one of their stores and I don’t think they’d do anything about it. Their customer service is notoriously poor. It’s almost like their model is purely to drive people to online-shopping. With Primark not offering that, they have to get the in-store aspect right, and they do it well.”

Founded in 1969 by Cork-born, Dublin-raised retailer Arthur Ryan, Penneys was something of a revelation on the moribund Irish high street. Although there was a considerable garment-making industry in this country, clothes were comparatively expensive. Ryan showed that it didn’t have to be that way, especially when ‘basics’ such as jeans, shirts, summer dresses and underwear could be made much cheaper abroad.

Having cut his teeth as a retailer in Britain, Ryan knew he could make the model work in the UK too and he opened the first store there, in Derby, in 1973. With the American department store chain JCPenney already well established, he changed the name to Primark. Britain has long been the company’s biggest market, with 193 of 403 stores located there.

Primark has a presence in 14 countries — including the US — and has 65,000 employees. “We continue to have a very ambitious growth strategy,” a spokeswoman says. “We have a commitment to grow our store network to 530 within the next five years, most notably in the US, where we have said we will increase our current store number of 13 to 60.”

There are also ambitious plans for this country. There are 36 Penneys stores in the Republic and a new outlet in Tallaght is due to open by the end of the year. Primark has announced that it will be making a capital investment of €250m in this country over the next five years, which it says will create 700 jobs. “The investment here includes the development of a state-of-the-art warehousing and distribution facility in Newbridge, Co Kildare, new store openings and existing store developments across Ireland,” the spokeswoman says. “We will increase our selling space by an estimated 20pc.”

Arthur Ryan died aged 84 in 2019, but a Primark insider says his legacy lives on every day in the company. “There isn’t a single meeting,” she says, “where someone fails to say, ‘What would Arthur think of this? Or what would he think of that?’

If the dynamic Ryan oversaw the brand’s remarkable growth, he was aided for decades by the formidable drive of Breege O’Donoghue. Described by Eddie Shanahan as “one of the greatest retailers I have ever met”, she helped transform Primark from a low-price retailer to a fashion experience to appeal to young, predominately female clothes-lovers. Now 78, she has retired from active duty, but is still involved with Primark on an advisory basis.

“It’s a company that has evolved really well,” says O’Connor. “When they started out, they were a great store for cheap basics, but in more recent years, they have become a fashion brand that delivers trend-based collections at an irresistible price-point.

“Newness is catnip to consumers and Primark can offer that. I think what they offer is very good for the price. You’ve other brands in the space, who don’t offer that [quality]. But it’s how they translate fashion trends so expertly that’s really made them.”

It all derives from the nerve centre of Arthur Ryan House on Mary Street, where 1,000 staff are employed. One staffer says it is a source of some frustration among senior employees in Dublin that many Irish people aren’t aware just how big Primark is abroad. “We opened a store in Milan, on the great shopping street of Via Torino a couple of months ago,” she says. “It’s such a big deal to be in the same vicinity as these big Italian fashion brands.”

For Melissa Moore, who runs the Retail Advisor consultancy, Primark’s ability to withstand the stresses of the pandemic, when other retailers did not, demonstrates the cast-iron bedrock on which the brand is built.

“You don’t necessarily get the shopping experience that you would when walking into the new Brown Thomas in Dundrum,” she says, “but what you get with Penneys is this crazy efficiency. Most of the time the shelves are stocked, they churn this incredible rate of new stock, and so the experience is about never knowing what you’re going to get. You might go in for a pair of socks, but God only knows what you’ll come out with because they’re always replenishing and refreshing. They’re so fast to market with the latest trends.”

She believes the Primark shopping experience trumps that of most low-price rivals. “I don’t expect the same one-to-one level of service at Penneys as I’d expect at a much higher premium store, so my expectations are lowered, but they do meet that expectation. If I can’t find something in the shoe department, say, I’ll ask someone and there are always staff on the floor there, which I love. They’re either tidying the shelves, or arranging merchandise, they’re very visible.”

Primark tends to baulk at suggestions that it is, chiefly, a fast-fashion retailer. “You will always find trends at affordable prices in Penneys,” the spokeswoman says, “but we are about so much more than that: over half of the clothes we sell are everyday essentials and not typical fashion items: T-shirts, jeans, hoodies and, of course, clothes that customers wear — and rewear — every day.

“Just because something has a low price does not mean it shouldn’t — and can’t — be worn and reworn for a long time, which is why we are working on an accredited durability standard so customers can trust what they buy will last. We have also launched a customer programme to educate people about repair and the first workshop in Ireland will take place next week in our store in Mary Street next week.”

There is considerable irritation among many Primark staff that the brand often has to bear the brunt of the blame for our throwaway culture.

“The efficiencies of our business model mean that we typically have little unsold stock,” the spokeswoman says. “We don’t typically have seasonal sales like other retailers. If we do have unsold clothes, we work with carefully selected partners to either donate them for resale through their charity shop networks or for recycling.

“More broadly,” she adds, “we are working hard to reduce waste, through initiatives such as our in-store recycling bins, using more recycled fibres and working with established partners like Recover and C2C. But to drive true change, we need to move from reducing waste towards eliminating it: only a circular model — which looks at waste through every part of a garment’s life cycle — can do this so this is what we are working towards.”

Anne-Marie Tomchak, the chief executive of the sustainability company DesignTracker and an Irish Independent columnist, believes brands such as Primark should not be given a free pass for merely having a sustainability plan.

“They might say they are being treated unfairly and because they say, ‘We are offering a low price to the consumer’, but you always have to ask the question about how they arrived at such low pricing. What is the cost to people [making the clothes] or a natural resource? That’s not specific to Primark. Any scrutiny of low-cost clothing is utterly justified.

“What I do take on board is Primark’s argument that they may be producing clothing in the same facility as a range of other brands, some of which sit in different price-points in the market.

“But what it all points to is the fact that fashion as an industry more widely has a really bad problem with regard to waste and how something is made. Even some of the luxury brands don’t stand up to scrutiny when you look at their environment and social records.”

The biggest trend in fashion over the past five or six years is a push to sustainability, although many accuse the industry of greenwashing when it comes to certain claims, but Tomchak believes more of us are likely to question where our clothes are being made and who is making them.

The industry received a wake-up call when 1,000 garment operatives were killed when a factory collapsed in Dhaka, Bangladesh, in 2013. Primark was among the high-street brands who had clothes made there and it paid compensation to hundreds of workers.

Primark, Tomchak says, has made public its plans to make clothes that are fully recyclable by 2027 and to halve carbon emissions across its entire value chain by 2030.

“It’s good that they are talking about this and making such pledges,” she says, “but we have to hold them to their promises.”