Penneys online: why the retail giant is trying on the internet for size

The company refused to sell online during lockdown closures but is now experimenting with a click-and-collect service. It’s just the latest in a series of shrewd business moves, say industry experts

&lsquo;Newness is catnip&rsquo;: Customers take a selfie at the opening of a Primark store in the Italian fashion capital Milan. Photo by Alessia Pierdomenico/Bloomberg Expand
In the bag: Trends at affordable prices have made Penneys/Primark popular with shoppers. Photo by Steve Humphreys Expand
&lsquo;Formidable drive&rsquo;: Breege O&rsquo;Donoghue helped transform Penneys&rsquo; business. Photo by Dylan Vaughan Photography Expand
&lsquo;Sound business sense&rsquo;: Retail consultant Eddie Shanahan says it is the right time for Penneys to try click-and-collect. Photo: Sasko Lazarov/Photocall Ireland Expand

John Meagher Twitter Email

It is the great outlier of the fashion retail world. The Irish-headquartered Primark — known, of course, as Penneys here — continues to eschew online shopping.

Even when most of its stores around the world were shuttered by the pandemic, the retailer resisted the temptation to sell its large inventory of products online. It has long argued that its business model — offering exceptionally low-priced clothes and homewares — does not make internet shopping viable.

