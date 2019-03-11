Penneys expands into 12th country with store in Slovenia

Retailer Primark is entering an exciting new fashion chapter with expansions east and west.

The fast-fashion company, which originally started as Penneys in Dublin in 1969, is now part of Associated British Foods.

It will open its first store in Slovenia this summer in its capital city Ljubljana.

This will be the 12th country for Primark to operate in and after that comes expansions into Poland and the Czech Republic, where leases have been signed on stores.

Its first store in the Czech Republic will be in the centre of the tourist city of Prague.

Next year a new jewel for the retailer comes when it opens at Sawgrass Mills near Miami, Fort Lauderdale and Palm Beach in Florida.

Sawgrass Mills is a major shopping destination for international holidaymakers and will add to Primark's visibility on the American retail landscape, where it first opened in Boston in 2015.

It opened its ninth US store in Brooklyn last July.

The expansion into Florida will not be lost on the fashion team headquartered in Dublin as, for many years, the clothes designed in Ireland were sent to Miami to be photographed on the beach.

Irish Independent