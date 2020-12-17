Penneys announces all night shopping this Friday in selected shops

Reporter Ciara O’Loughlin browses at 4am in the Penneys store in the Blanchardstown centre

Two Penneys stores in Dublin and one in Cork are to remain open all night this Friday in an attempt to reduce queues at the busy stores.

Penneys confirmed their branches in Blanchardstown Centre and Dundrum Town Centre will be open from 8.00am on Friday until closing time on Saturday.

Meanwhile their shop in Cork's Wilton Shopping Centre will open it's doors on 8.30am on Friday and stay open until closing time on Saturday.

The retail giant explained this is an attempt to ensure customer safety and reduce queues in the run up to Christmas.

This is in addition to extended shopping hours in place throughout its stores nationwide specifically to manage customer demand by spreading shopping hours over a longer period of time.

The retailer announced it will be updating customers via Twitter from 8pm on Friday with hourly queue waiting time updates at stores operating overnight shopping.

Olivia Kelly, Director of Sales for Penneys said: “The safety of our employees and customers remains our highest priority. The ability to stay open through the night has meant more shoppers can shop safely with us over the festive season.

“We would like to thank customers for their continued cooperation on our social distancing policy and remind them to be considerate of our safety measures, and of others, both while queuing outside and in-store.”

The retailer will also beef up its night time security staff by nearly 70pc in an attempt to manage queues and help ensure customers feel safe when they are shopping during the busiest shopping weekend of the year.

