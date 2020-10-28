Pen pal initiative to lift spirits of nursing home residents through the joy of letter writing

A new pen pal initiative hopes to lift the spirits of nursing home residents through the art of letter writing.

Wedding decorator Stacey Fiat (29), who lives in Kildare, last week launched the Pen Pal Ireland initiative.

It aims to pair people with nursing home residents in the hopes of them becoming pen pals.

Since setting up an Instagram page for the initiative last Friday, there have been 9,000 people who expressed an interest in making a pen pal, with the Instagram account amassing 12,000 followers.

Read More

“I’ve got a lot, a lot of teachers looking to get involved, both from primary and secondary schools. People who are Irish, but live abroad,” said Ms Fiat.

“I’ve also gotten people who are in their 60s, 70s living alone that want to get involved. It’s really a huge range of different people,” she said.

By signing up to become a pen pal, Ms Fiat then links people with residents in nursing homes who have agreed to take part.

So far, she has three nursing homes who have sent over a list of residents’ names or initials and addresses and a further 15 homes have agreed to take part, with Craddock House Nursing Home in Kildare being the first.

Ms Fiat said that a lighthearted activity, such as writing a letter, can help lighten the mood during the second lockdown.

Expand Close Resident Joe Gilligan of Craddock House Nursing Home in Naas took part in the Pen Pal Ireland Project. Photo credit: Aishling Conway / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Resident Joe Gilligan of Craddock House Nursing Home in Naas took part in the Pen Pal Ireland Project. Photo credit: Aishling Conway

“I think we’re all struggling at the moment, regardless. Everyone’s mental health is kind of affected by this, so I feel like to focus on something so positive and uplifting like this - not only will this benefit the residents and brighten up their day, but it will be also good for our own souls and bring us up,” she explained.

She got the idea about two weeks ago after she saw a newspaper article on a pen pal initiative that paired up people with nursing home residents in Co Down.

After having done some research, she found that there was no similar idea in place in the State and decided to create the Instagram page last Friday.

However, she has been flooded with thousands of people expressing interest since.

Once a person who has expressed interest receives a name or initials of a nursing home resident and their address, they are asked to pen a letter and send it to the home, including a stamped and address envelope, which would make it easy for the resident to respond.

“I’ve been swamped,” laughed Ms Fiat.

“Responding to queries has been a bit crazy but hopefully we can attract more nursing homes and get as many people as we can involved.”

Read More

Online Editors