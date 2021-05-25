Pedestrianising parts of Dublin City Centre is “hugely beneficial” to restaurant owner David Barry, however indoor dining must resume in order to keep businesses afloat, he insists

From this week four streets in Dublin will be either completely traffic-free or traffic-free after 11am in order to help accommodate outdoor dining.

These streets include parts of Anne Street South, South William Street, Drury Street and Dame Court.

Mr Barry, who owns Gotham Café on Anne Street South, is delighted that he will be able to accommodate more customers once outdoor dining resumes on June 7.

Read More

"The outside seating area is massively popular, especially this time of year, but we would have had a very tight seating for 12, very very tight,” he told Independent.ie.

"So, we will be able to accommodate 20 at least in the new circumstance because we will be able to push out further into the middle of the street and there will be more space between the tables then.

"It will be a more comfortable area than it would’ve been before so it’s important to us.”

However, Mr Barry said having only 20 customers at a given time is not enough to keep the business afloat.

"It’s great that we will have a bigger outdoor capacity, it is brilliant, but in terms of being able to pay the rent having 20 people outside is not going to be sufficient. So, we need the indoor dining to resume as soon as safely possible.”

Indoor dining is set to resume in July, however, an exact date is still to be announced.

Mr Barry said another serious issue that his three restaurants and the sector, in general, is facing is a lack of staff.

He said he doesn’t have enough staff to open seven days a week, so he will only be opening his restaurants from Wednesday to Sunday.

"Getting staff is going to be a huge problem,” he said. “Between our three places we went into the pandemic with 74 staff and we didn’t let anybody go and we’re down to 30 odd people now.”

The restaurateur added that there is a “significant worry” that hotels reopening earlier “will mean that they will suck up a lot of the available staff.”

Adrian Cummins, chief executive of the Restaurants Association of Ireland (RAI), is calling for restaurants to be allowed open on the same day as hotels, which is June 2.

He said hotels have an “unfair discriminatory advantage” on restaurants, gastropubs and coffee shops.

Dublin City Council decided to pedestrianise parts of the city after trialling it for six weekends in July and August last year.

It then conducted an online survey to see how many people would be for permanently pedestrianising these areas and 95pc of 1,588 were in favour.

Before these changes there were 34 on-street car parking spaces on these streets, none of which are now available with the pedestrianisation.

"There will be traffic management on site for the first week as people get used to the changes,” a spokesperson for Dublin City Council said.

"There will also be temporary material used initially (such as bollards) with planters due to arrive soon.

“Dublin City Council is working on plans to increase pedestrian and dining space in other parts of the City and will issue further information in due course.”