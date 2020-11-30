Pedestrian killed in road traffic collision on the M50

Gardaí are appealing to the public for information.

A pedestrian was killed after a road traffic collision that occurred on the M50 last night.

The man (30s) was pronounced dead at the scene after a collision involving a car at approximately 11.55pm on the M50 Northbound before the Junction 5 Finglas exit.

Gardaí attended the scene and the man’s body was taken to the City Morgue where a post mortem will be conducted at a later date.

No other injuries to persons were reported.

The road has fully re-opened after being closed for a period of time for a technical examination by Forensic Collision Investigators.

A garda spokesperson said: “Gardaí at Finglas are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

"Gardaí are also appealing for any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area at the time to make this footage available to Gardaí.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact Finglas Garda Station on 01 666 7500, the

Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.”

Online Editors