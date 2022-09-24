Pedestrian killed and motorway closed as gardaí attend scene

A man in his 20s has died after being struck by a car in Co Kildare this morning.

Gardaí and emergency services were alerted shortly after 4am today that a male pedestrian in his mid-20s was struck by a car traveling northbound on the M7 between J11 and J10 near Naas.

He was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

The occupants of the car did not require hospital treatment.

The scene is currently being examined by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and the M7 remains closed to north bound (Dublin bound) traffic between J11 (M7/M9) and J10 (Naas South).

Traffic on the M9 is currently being diverted at J2 Kilcullen and on the M7 at J12 Newbridge.

A garda spokesperson said diversions are expected to remain in place for much of the morning.

They added: “Investigating Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward and are particularly appealing to motorists who may have stopped at the scene of the collision prior to the arrival of Gardaí and Emergency Services to make contact with them.

“They are also asking motorists with any video footage (including dash cam) who were travelling on the M7 between J11 and J10 in either direction in hours prior to the collision, to make it available to them.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Naas Garda Station on 045 884300 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.”