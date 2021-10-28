| 13.5°C Dublin

Pedestrian in serious condition following Luas collision

Emergency services attend the scene on the Luas tracks on Steeven's Lane, Dublin, this afternoon. Picture: Stephen Collins/Collins Photos

Ciara O'Loughlin

A woman has been seriously injured after being involved in a collision with a Luas in Dublin today.

The collision, which involved the pedestrian and a Luas, occurred at Steeven’s Lane, near James Street in the south inner city, this afternoon.

Gardaí attended the scene at around 2.15pm and the pedestrian, a woman in her 40s, was taken to St James’s Hospital.

A garda spokesperson said her condition is believed to be serious.

The road was closed to facilitate a technical examination of the scene and has since fully reopened to traffic.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision or has information to contact them.

