A female pedestrian is in a serious condition in hospital after she was involved in a road traffic collision in Dublin on Friday.

The woman was seriously injured when she was involved in a collision with a vehicle at the Merrion Gates on Merrion Road in Sandymount, South Dublin around 6:50pm last night.

Two people, believed to be a mother and daughter, were rushed to hospital in Dublin on Friday evening after the collision. It is believed they were crossing a road when the collision occurred.

The condition of a second female is not believed to be serious. The age of the victims is not currently known.

Meanwhile, three people were also hospitalised last night after an accident near the junction of the M50 and the northbound lane of the M1 motorway around 11pm last night.

Their condition was also not immediately known.