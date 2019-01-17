Pedestrian fights for life after collision

A pedestrian remains in a critical condition after a collision involving a truck in the centre of Carlow town.

The incident happened at 5pm on Wednesday, along Kennedy Avenue at the junction of Barrack St close to the entrance of the Supervalu supermarket.

The man, who is in his mid forties, suffered severe head injuries but several people on the busy Avenue rushed to his aid after witnessing the horrorific incident.

A local nurse and passing doctor quickly administered medical assistance.

Advanced paramedics stationed at the nearby Carlow/ Kilkenny ambulance base were on the scene in less than 10 minutes. The fire services and Gardaí also arrived to provide additional help to the paramedics.

A medical source at the scene said: “The man is lucky to be alive. Thankfully a doctor, nurse and paramedics were on the scene within minutes.

“The man was stabilised at the scene and was taken by ambulance to St Luke’s General Hospital in Kilkenny which is 38 kilometres away. The man was conscious throughout.

In a statement gardai said: “Officers in Carlow are investigating a serious injury road traffic collision that occurred at Kennedy Avenue, Carlow at approximately 5pm. A male in his 40s was injured when he was struck by a truck.

“He was taken to St Luke’s Hospital in Kilkenny where he is described as being in a critical condition. The road remained closed overnight and is to be examined today.”

It is understood the truck driver involved in the accident was badly shaken and shocked by what happened.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí in Carlow them on 059-913 6620.

Online Editors