Pedestrian dies in road traffic incident in Co Cork

A WOMAN has died following a traffic collision in Cork.

The female pedestrian, who is in her 60s, died when she suffered multiple injuries in a collision with a vehicle in Kanturk early this morning.

Gardaí are now appealing for witnesses following the fatal incident that occurred on Greenane Street Lower at around 8.15am.

Emergency services including Gardaí, Cork Fire Brigade and paramedics raced to the scene to assist the woman.

The driver was uninjured but treated for shock at the scene.

Despite attempts to stabilise the woman's condition, she was pronounced dead at the scene before she could be transferred to hospital.

The woman is understood to be from the Kanturk area.

Her body will be brought to Cork University Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

The road is currently closed to allow for forensic collision investigators to carry out a technical exam.

Motorists have been urged to avoid the area as local diversions are in place.

Mallow Gardaí have appealed for any witnesses to come forward.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who was on Greenane Street Lower, Kanturk, or the immediate vicinity, between 8.00am and 8.45am this morning to contact them.

Any road users who were in Kanturk and who may have camera footage, including dash cam, footage, is asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Mallow Garda Station on 022 31450,