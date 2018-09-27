A woman has died after being hit by a truck in Co Monaghan.

Pedestrian dies after being hit by truck

The incident happened on the Main Street in Carrickmacross at around 12pm.

The woman, who was in her 70s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

She was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital where a post-mortem will be carried out.

The Main Street will remain closed this afternoon as forensics examine the scene.

Gardai are appealing to witnesses to contact Carrickmacross Garda Station on 042 9690190, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111 or any garda station.

Online Editors