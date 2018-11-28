Gardai are appealing for witnesses to an incident where a pedestrian was struck by a lorry in Co Tipperary.

Pedestrian 'critically injured' after being struck by lorry

The pedestrian, a man in his late 30s, suffered serious injuries after being hit on the N24 in Knockanore, Clonmel at around 6.30pm yesterday evening.

He was taken to South Tipperary General Hospital where his condition is described as "critical".

Anyone with information is asked to contact Clonmel Garda Station on 052 6177640 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

Online Editors