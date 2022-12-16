Pedestrian (80s) killed after being hit by a car

The collision occurred at 7:45pm at Tullamore on Thursday.

A man in his 80s has died following a road traffic accident in Tullamore, Co Offaly.

The pedestrian died after he was hit by a car at around 7.45pm yesterday on the R420, Tullamore, Co. Offaly.

The man in his 80s was pronounced dead at the scene and his body has been removed to Midlands Regional Hospital, Tullamore.

No other injuries were reported.

The road is currently closed to allow for a technical examination to be conducted by Forensic Collision Investigators and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the R420 between Tullamore and Clara, between 7.30pm and 8pm are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Tullamore Garda Station on 057 932 7600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.