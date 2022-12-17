Pedestrian (80s) dies after being struck by car in Co Wexford

The collision occurred at Killinick on the N25 on Friday evening.

A man in his 80s died after a fatal collision with a car in Co Wexford on Friday evening.

The pedestrian died as a result of the collision that occurred on the N25 at Killinick, Co.Wexford on Friday evening, shortly after 5pm.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the collision between the pedestrian and a van.

The injured man was taken to Wexford General Hospital where he later passed away from his injuries.

No other injuries have been reported.

A technical examination of the scene has since been completed.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to come forward. Any road users who were travelling in the area at the time who may have camera footage (including dash cam) is asked to make it available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Wexford Garda Station on 053 916 5200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Investigations remain ongoing.