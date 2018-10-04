The woman who died in a fatal accident in Inchicore on Tuesday afternoon is believed to have been killed after a collision with a Greyhound Recycling truck close to her home.

The woman who died in a fatal accident in Inchicore on Tuesday afternoon is believed to have been killed after a collision with a Greyhound Recycling truck close to her home.

Pedestrian (62) dies day before her birthday after being hit by recycling truck

The well-known resident from Bulfin Road has been locally named as Ann Beehan and died just one day before her 63rd birthday.

Although the exact circumstances of the accident remain unclear, the Irish Independent can reveal that a Greyhound Recycling truck is believed to have been in collision with Ms Beehan at around 4.40pm.

The pedestrian was rushed by ambulance to St James' Hospital, Where she was pronounced dead in the early hours of yesterday morning. The driver of the truck was uninjured.

"A greyhound bin truck allegedly collided with this female pedestrian causing serious injury," a well-placed source said.

"It happened very near her home and it appears to have been a terrible accident."

Local councillor Vincent Jackson said that Bulfin Road has become increasingly dangerous.

Gardaí have launched an investigation and are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Attempts were made to contact Greyhound Recycling for comment.

Irish Independent