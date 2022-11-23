Pedestrian, 60s, dies following collision with SUV in south Dublin

A male pedestrian in his 60s has died following a collision with an SUV in south Dublin this evening.

Gardaí say the victim was walking on Johnstown Road in Cabinteely when he was hit by a vehicle, driven by a male in his 20s, around 7.10pm.

The victim was fatally injured and was taken to the mortuary at St Vincent’s University Hospital.

The driver of the SUV was not injured.

The road remained closed tonight as Garda Forensic Collision investigators examined the scene of the incident. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to come forward. Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on Johnstown Road between 6.30p.m. and 7.15p.m. are asked to make it available to gardaí.