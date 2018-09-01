Pedestrian (60) killed in collision with van

Gardai in Bailieboro, Co Cavan are investigating a fatal collision on Friday night.

The collision between a van and a male pedestrian (60) occurred at approximately 9.10pm at Greagharue on the Bailieboro to Kells road, one mile outside Bailieboro.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was removed to Cavan General hospital, where a postmortem will take place.

The road is currently closed to facilitate a Forensic Collision examination and local diversions are in place.

Gardai are appealing for witnesses to the collision or anyone who may have been on that stretch of road between 8.30pm and 9.20pm to contact them in Bailieboro on 042 9694570, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

