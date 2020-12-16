Pedestrian (50s) dies in suspected hit-and-run in Galway

A woman, aged in her 50s, has died following a collision between a pedestrian and a vehicle in Galway.

The fatal collision occurred on the R336 Barna to Spiddal Road in Furbo at approximately 7:30pm this evening.

The female pedestrian was discovered with serious injuries and gardaí believe she was struck by a vehicle which failed to remain at the scene.

The woman was then taken to Galway University Hospital where she was pronounced dead a short time later.

A post-mortem is set to take place at a later date.

The road will remain closed overnight and a technical examination by Forensic Collision Investigators will take place in the morning.

Gardaí at Salthill are appealing for any witnesses or for anyone with information to come forward.

Gardaí are also appealing for any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) who were travelling in the Furbo area between 7pm – 7.30pm to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Salthill Garda Station on 91 514720, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Online Editors