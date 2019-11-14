Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after a pedestrian died after being struck by a car in Co Clare.

Pedestrian (41) dies after being struck by car in Co Clare

The 41-year-old woman was seriously injured after she was struck by a car while walking on the N68 in the townland of Darragh, located on the main Ennis to Kilrush Road in Co Clare around 7pm on Thursday evening.

She was taken by ambulance to University Hospital Limerick where she was pronounced dead a short time later.

The driver of the car, a man in his forties, was not injured in the accident.

The road is currently closed with local diversions in place and will remain closed until a garda forensic team completes its investigation of the scene of the accident.

The local coroner will also be notified.

Meanwhile, gardai are appealing for any witnesses to the accident to contact them at the Ennis garda station on 065-684 8100 or the Garda confidential line on 1 800 666 111.

