Pedestrian (40s) killed after being struck by van

A man in his 40s was killed after being struck by a van in Kerry at around 8:15pm last night.

The van struck the pedestrian on a minor road near the village Causeway in Listowel. The driver of the van, a man in his 50s, was uninjured.

Emergency services and Gardaí attended the scene.

The scene of the collision has been preserved for examination by Garda forensic collision investigators. The man was brought to the mortuary at University Hospital Kerry for a post mortem to be carried out.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses and anyone with information to contact Listowel Garda Station at 068-50820 or the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111.

