Pedestrian (34) 'critical' following collision in city centre

A male pedestrian (34) is in a critical condition following a collision with a car in Dublin City Centre.

Gardai are appealing for witnesses after the incident on Trinity Street in the early hours of Thursday morning, September 6.

A female pedestrian (33) was also struck by the car and was treated for minor injuries at St James's Hospital. The driver of the car was uninjured.

Investigating gardaí are appealing for witnesses or any drivers/taxi drivers who may have dash-cam footage who were in the area of Dame Street/Trinity Street, Dublin 2 between 12.15a.m. and 12.45a.m on Thursday morning to contact Pearse Street Garda Station at 01 - 6669000, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Online Editors