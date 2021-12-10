Pedestrian (30s) seriously injured in Roscommon collision

A woman in her 30s is being treated for serious injuries following a collision between a pedestrian and a van in Roscommon on Thursday evening.

The serious collision occurred on the Knock Road, Castlerea, Co Roscommon, at approximately 5.30pm yesterday.

The woman suffered serious injuries and was taken to University Hospital Galway and later transferred to Beaumont Hospital for treatment.

The driver of the van was not injured.

The road was closed for a time and a technical examination by forensic collision investigators was conducted. The road has since reopened fully.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward. Any road users who were travelling in the area at the time and may have camera footage, including dash-cam, are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Castlerea Garda Station on 094 9621630, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.