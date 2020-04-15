A man has died following a collision on the M1 motorway in Co Meath overnight.

The collision took place at approximately 12.15am on Wednesday 15th April on the M1 Southbound between Junction 8 and 9.

The pedestrian, a man in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene and no other injuries were reported.

The road is currently closed and forensic investigators are due to attend the scene.

Local diversions are in place and gardaí have appealed for witnesses.

"Gardaí at Ashbourne are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward and for any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) who were travelling in the area at the time to make it available to Gardaí," said a garda spokesperson.

Those with information are asked to contact Ashbourne Garda Station on 01 8010600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Online Editors