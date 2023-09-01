Man pronounced dead at the sceneBus was not in service and no passengers were on board at the timeLarge area cordoned off by gardaí

‘Serious incident’ in Dublin overnight leads to road closures, disruption to Luas and bus routes

The pedestrian in his 20s who died after a collision involving a bus outside Busáras in Dublin last night has been named as Ciarán Briody by Gardaí.

Gardai attended the incident at 11.30pm and the man in his 20s was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ciarán’s body was removed from the scene to Whitehall Morgue where a post mortem is expected to take place in the coming days.

A Family Liaison Officer has been appointed to provide support to Ciarán’s family, Gardaí confirmed.

Busáras was closed for a time following the incident but has now reopened.

For a time there was no access to Amiens Street from Beresford Place and the road was closed to northbound traffic at Beresford Place/Gardiner Street. However, it has now reopened.

"The collision, which involved a bus and a pedestrian, occurred at the junction of Amiens Street and Store Street in Dublin 1,” a garda spokesperson said.

Scene of road accident outside Busáras where pedestrian died last night

“The pedestrian, a male in his 20s, was fatally injured during the collision. He was pronounced deceased at the scene. There were no other injuries reported.

“The body of the deceased has since been removed to the City Morgue at Whitehall.

“The scene of the incident is currently preserved for a technical examination by Garda forensic collision investigators.”

For a time, the Luas was not operating between Abbey Street and the Point due to the incident but normal services have now resumed.

Bus Éireann CEO Stephen Kent said: “Bus Éireann wishes to convey our deepest condolences and sympathies to the family and friends of the deceased.

“We are cooperating fully with the Garda investigation.”

Gardai are asking for any witnesses to the incident to contact them.

“Any road users or pedestrians who may have camera footage (including dash cam), and who were in the Amiens Street/Store Street area last night between 11.15pm and 11.45pm, is asked to make this footage available to gardaí,” the Garda spokesperson added.