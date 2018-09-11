An 18-year-old man has died following a collision with a car outside Athlone IT.

Pedestrian (18) dies following collision with car outside IT

The incident occurred this morning shortly after 9am at Bonavalley, Athlone.

The man was taken to Midland Regional Hospital, Tullamore but was pronounced dead a short time later. The driver of the car was uninjured.

The Old Dublin road is closed to facilitate an examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

Gardaí wish to appeal for witnesses to contact Athlone Garda Station on 090 6492600, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station

