‘Peasants’ Revolt’ as DUP big beasts defeated

They called it the ‘Peasants’ Revolt’. Backbench DUP MLAs setting out to slay the party’s big beasts and take back control to Stormont.

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson and Gregory Campbell were defeated, but the margin of victory was narrow – 19-17, and 18-16. One vote switching sides in either the leader or deputy leader election, and it would have been a dead heat. The DUP establishment was beaten, but only just.

Expect a complete reshuffle of the party’s ministerial team at Stormont now. Their special advisers are unlikely to survive. But I suspect Poots won’t wield the axe against backroom party officials. They have contracts, and he’s canny enough to do business with them. While they might wield less power in future, I expect that he will want to work with them.

The DUP is divided right down the middle in a way it’s never been before, and the new leader will have to be magnanimous and reach out to try to unite the party. He will reform the party significantly. But, if it becomes a cold house to those who voted against him, people will walk away from politics or to other parties.

Read More

Poots is blunt and plain-speaking – this reporter was on the receiving end recently. He never calls a spade a shovel, yet he is a lot more pragmatic than he’s given credit for. He can put his size 10s in it, but he’ll surely know that if he just throws red meat to the wilder fringes of the DUP, his leadership will fail.

Last month, DUP Ballymena councillor and Poots supporter John Carson said Michelle O’Neill should be “put back in her kennel”. If Carson makes future controversial remarks, will he be disciplined by his party leader?

In negotiations with Sinn Fein to restore devolution, Poots was always a compromiser on Irish language legislation. In 2017, he told the MacGill summer school in Glenties, Co Donegal: “Anyone who speaks and loves the Irish language is as much a part of Northern Ireland life as a collarette-wearing Orangeman.

“I want them to feel at home, to feel respected, and a part of society.” He even managed a cupla focal at the end, apologising for his bad pronunciation.

Poots was also the first DUP minister to attend a GAA match officially. He was among a packed crowd at Pairc Esler for a McKenna cup tie between Donegal and Down in January 2008.

The idea that he’s going to be belting out the Sash and shouting ‘No Surrender’ as leader is misguided. For years, he has been trouble for DUP leaders – Peter Robinson before Foster. He now has the advantage of not having an Edwin Poots sitting in the background plotting.

His camp were confident from the get-go. The zeitgeist was with them. Many MLAs told me they were sick of having their views sidelined and disrespected. They desperately wanted change. While Donaldson talked about it, they ultimately didn’t trust him to deliver. Being based at Westminster was a massive disadvantage for the Lagan Valley MP.

Since devolution was restored, Edwin Poots has been each and every day with those who make up the bulk of the party’s electoral college – 28 MLAs – for 16 months. He knew them like the back of his hand, and there was loyalty to him.

He has sat in their offices discussing politics and lots more, had lunch with them countless times in the canteen. Donaldson couldn’t make up enough ground in a two-week campaign.

His decision to be First Minister if he was elected party leader also didn’t go down well. MLAs were adamant that they wanted those roles split.

One Donaldson supporting MLA admitted that Poots’ camp had made the far better pitch to him. Ideally, the Agriculture Minister would have liked a wider margin of victory, but he’s no mug. This one will do, a win’s a win. Edwin Poots is finally leading the party he joined at 16.