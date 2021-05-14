| 11.5°C Dublin

‘Peasants’ Revolt’ as DUP big beasts defeated

Suzanne Breen

Edwin Poots leaves the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) headquarters in Belfast after voting in the party's leadership election. Photo: Brian Lawless Expand

They called it the ‘Peasants’ Revolt’. Backbench DUP MLAs setting out to slay the party’s big beasts and take back control to Stormont.

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson and Gregory Campbell were defeated, but the margin of victory was narrow – 19-17, and 18-16. One vote switching sides in either the leader or deputy leader election, and it would have been a dead heat. The DUP establishment was beaten, but only just.

