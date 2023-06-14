Pea soup lakes and rivers without fish: no progress in ending pollution says environment agency

Pollution shows no let-up in the country’s rivers and lakes despite alarms being sounded over their declining condition.

“Pea-soup” lakes and rivers without fish are now commonplace as farm chemicals, manure and household and industrial wastewater escape into their waters.

While the damage to wildlife is severe from all pollution sources, run-off from agriculture is a particular public health concern as some 80pc of public drinking water supplies comes from rivers and lakes.

“High nitrate concentrations in our drinking water supplies pose a risk to human health,” the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) warned.

The situation is described in the EPA’s latest water quality report which shows marginal improvements were achieved in some places last year but they were offset by declines in others.

The overall picture is of a failure to make progress, said the EPA’s Dr Eimear Cotter.

“Clean water is essential for our health and wellbeing, our economy and for wildlife,” she stressed.

“The failure to improve water quality in 2022 and over the longer term is extremely disappointing.”

Of 2,362 rivers monitored from 2019-2022, just 56pc were in a satisfactory condition and 44pc unsatisfactory. Only 1.2pc rated as excellent.

Not even dedicated action plans for improvement made a difference.

Of 174 river designated priority areas for action (PAA), just 27 showed any improvement while 21 declined and 126 remained the same.

The breakdown is similar for the country’s lakes, with just 55pc in satisfactory condition and 45pc unsatisfactory.

A major problem is overloads of nitrogen and phosphate, the former coming mainly from agriculture and the latter mainly from domestic and industrial wastewater.

Nitrogen is a natural fertiliser but it is also used in chemical fertilisers, vast quantities of which are spread over Irish grasslands to aid rapid pasture growth.

Much of it seeps into waterways, causing explosive surface plant growth that suffocates many other plants and creatures by blocking their light and sucking up all the oxygen.

Excessive nitrogen was recorded in 40pc of river sites sampled and in 20pc of estuaries and coastal waters.

A plan to reduce nitrogen based fertiliser use is in place but despite this, increased nitrogen was detected in every part of the country last year.

Mary Gurrie, EPA Programme Manager, said greater enforcement was needed.

“We need to see full implementation of the Nitrates Action Programme through

compliance promotion and targeted agricultural inspections,” she said.

She also said Uisce Éireann must

prioritise investment in areas where wastewater was impacting on water quality.

Phosphorus is another natural chemical but in the high concentrations that escape into waterways it also causes major problems.

Phosphorus levels are too high in 28pc of rivers and 36pc of lakes, the EPA said.

“The waters of such lakes can often have a characteristic ‘pea-soup’ appearance due to the intense algal blooms that can occur,” it said.

Particularly high levels of nitrogen were found Glashaboy Estuary in Cork, Wexford Harbour, Castletown Estuary in Louth, Upper Barrow Estuary in Kilkenny and Corock Estuary in Wexford.

Worst for phosphorus were lakes in border areas. Naglack, Inner, Egish and White Rockcorry, all in Co Monaghan were all notable for their poor condition as was Farnham in Co Cavan.