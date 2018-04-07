Drug dealers are using sales websites to advertise drugs and are demanding payment be made via Bitcoin or Western Union to avoid sting operations by gardaí.

'Pay via Bitcoin and bring your receipt' - Drug dealers using popular buy and sell site to advertise pills and cocaine

Drugs such as cannabis, cocaine and ecstasy are being openly advertised on a number of websites.

The advertisement for "top quality bud" which appeared on a website this week

The below advert for "top quality bud shelf" appeared on the website 'Buy n Sell' this week. Independent.ie contacted the advertiser - who uses the moniker "Michael Jackson" - via email and the popular messaging app Kik.

We enquired about the price of ecstasy pills and were told: "What I'm doing is business and there is no illegal stuff with a fixed price. You can bargain on the price. "We take charges to deliver to our clients in and out of Dublin."

He agreed to sell five pills for €50 and asked where would suit to meet. "We work in teams. We have put in place a new method of payment that will guarantee and secure you are not a cop. We accept payment via Bitcoin, Western Union or MoneyGram.

"Cops don't pay for drugs so to be sure you are not a cop, you do the payment first. Keep the receipt for reference and hand it to me when I'm there with your goods." The owner of the Buy n Sell website told Independent.ie his "heart is broke" with the number of people who are registering on the site to advertise drugs.

Some of the messages exchanged between the reporter and dealer

Tommy Macken, from Mullingar, Co Westmeath, set up the site six months ago.

He said he has to stay up until "all hours of the night" removing the adverts.

"I keep blocking them and they keep starting again as it is free to register. They usually set them up at 1am or 2am in the morning. I'm a one-man operation and I am at the end of my tether. You're trying to do things right and then these people are coming along setting up adverts selling drugs." Drug dealers are increasingly using buy-and-sell websites and social media to sell their product.

Popular online ad-hosting sites are working with gardaí and passing on the details of anyone found to be selling illegal drugs.

Online Editors