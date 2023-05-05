Pay talks must make up the shortfall between wages and inflation for the country’s 340,000 public servants, says union leader

Association of Higher Civil and Public Servants has urged that remote working needs to be embedded in the programme of workforce planning in all departments

The adoption of specific right to disconnect legislation cannot be ruled out, a union leader said today — © PA

A union leader has said inflation is so bad that he is paying twice as much for a haircut.

Ciaran Rohan, general secretary of the Association of Higher Civil and Public Servants, said new pay talks must make up the shortfall between wages and inflation for the country’s 340,000 public servants.

Speaking at the union’s annual delegate conference in Dublin this afternoon, he said inflation is running at 7.7pc and the cost of living is greatly impacting on members.

“Inflation is so bad now I’m paying €20 for the €10 haircut I used to get for a fiver when I had hair,” he told delegates at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Dublin.

He said an extension to the Building Momentum Pay Agreement will expire at the end of this year and talks on a successor deal will take place soon.

Mr Rohan said the European Central Bank has identified excessive company profits as a bigger driver of inflation than wage demand.

“Many commentators are quick to try to dampen down wage demands with talk of a wage-price spiral,” he said.

“Our members can see through those arguments, particularly when they are exposed to obvious price-gouging. There can be no sustainable case for wage moderation while inflation continues to be driven by excessive company profits, neither in the public or private sector.”

He said we are now at a critical juncture in ways of working after moving from a situation where the issue of remote working was merely a concept, to a time when it has become a way of life.

“AHCPS members have shown incredible flexibility and resilience in adapting to the new reality,” he said.

“It is very evident where roles will allow a blended working arrangement, that there is no reason why departments cannot continue to capitalise on this. Indeed there are a multiplicity of benefits to the blended working model from sustainability to more family-friendly work practices.”

He said remote working now needs to be embedded in the programme of workforce planning in all departments to empower staff to better manage work life balance

He said the adoption of specific right to disconnect legislation cannot be ruled out.

Mr Rohan said it is a cornerstone of Irish Congress of Trade Unions policy.